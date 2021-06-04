Major King's Lynn housing scheme to be scaled down in new proposal

A controversial housing development in Gaywood is set to be significantly scaled back under proposals outlined by council chiefs today.

Plans for nearly 380 new homes on land off Parkway, plus a new road bridge linking the area to the Hardwick industrial estate, were given the go-ahead in April.

But, in what may be seen as a significant victory for local campaigners, West Norfolk Council says it now intends to bring forward a smaller scheme for the area.

GV Picture of Land which is being Proposed for Possible New Housing Development for the Gaywood Area...Land between King's Lynn Academy Site off Queen Mary Road/Parkway Gaywood and Howard Junior School. (45317510)

A proposal that the authority does not proceed with the currently permitted scheme is due to be considered at a cabinet meeting on June 15.

The move, which has been announced this lunchtime, follows a review of the project ordered by the council's new leader, Stuart Dark.

He said: "When I took on this role I said we would be reviewing our major plans and projects to ensure they are the right things to do, given how much the world has changed over the last 15 months or so.

"We want to be sure that all projects are in tune with our key, clearly defined priorities of supporting people and our communities, nurturing our environment and effectively managing council finances.

"We are still committed to delivering much-needed and affordable housing in King's Lynn and throughout this review will be looking to retain as many high quality, energy-efficient homes as possible, just contained within the western, allocated site."

Officials say up to 260 homes could be accommodated on that land.

Although full details of a revised scheme are still being developed, the authority says its new plan will see no development on the eastern part of the site close to vital areas of habitat.

The road bridge element of the original scheme is also set to be scrapped.

Following the cabinet meeting, the issue is likely to go before a full council meeting on July 8. If the new proposal is backed there, a new planning application will follow after that.

Since the council's planning committee approved the original scheme on April 15, the authority has faced the threat of legal action from environmental campaigners.

Allegations of misconduct were also made against three councillors, of which one has now proceeded to a formal investigation.