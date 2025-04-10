Lynn’s hospital rebuild has hit a major milestone after confirmation of the funding available and the expected size of the site.

A letter received yesterday from Health Minister Karin Smyth officially confirmed funding available for schemes in the first wave of the New Hospital Programme, including the Queen Elizabeth Hospital.

This brings a new state-of-the-art hospital one step closer for patients and staff.

Funding has been confirmed and the size has been decided for the Queen Elizabeth Hospital rebuild. Picture: QEH

Confirmation of a funding envelope of between £1billion and £1.5billion will allow bosses to deliver “the right size hospital for our 330,000 population”, a statement said.

The Government has also stated the project is expected to move into the next stage of delivery, with work scheduled to begin in 2027-2028.

This still suggests that the new hospital will be completed by 2032 at the earliest - past the 2030 deadline for the existing crumbling building.

CEO Alice Webster said: “This letter gives our team the certainty we need to progress our already developing designs with confidence, and bring a new hospital for our patients, our community and our staff closer than ever.

“We are pleased that the details given match with the vast work our teams have done in developing detailed report which outlines the space needed to deliver our services from the new building.

“We know just how much the QEH means to the surrounding community and this announcement will be welcomed by all those connected with the hospital.

“We now look forward to pressing ahead with the design phase for our new hospital. There is still a thorough process to go through, but we are all committed to opening the doors to a new QEH as soon as possible.”

James Wild, the MP for North West Norfolk, said: “This is a very important step on the journey to deliver a new QEH for patients, staff, and our community.

“Securing funding for a new hospital has been my priority since I was elected, and I will continue working closely with the trust to ensure the plans proceed as rapidly as possible.”

Terry Jermy, MP for South West Norfolk, added: “This is very welcome news for my constituents and the whole of West Norfolk.

“I know how crucial this rebuild is and I have been lobbying the Government to ensure we move as quickly as possible to get the modern hospital that patients and staff deserve.

“I look forward to continuing to work with the hospital trust to drive this project forward.”

Bosses say the new QEH will feature modern construction methods and healthcare innovations to meet the needs of residents for generations to come.

The programme will now move into the delivery phase, with detailed designs being developed following national guidance from the New Hospital Programme.

It will progress to construction with work on of the multi-story car park in early 2026. This will allow for the new hospital to be built on the current main car park.

The current QEH,which was built using Reinforced Autoclaved Aerated Concrete (RAAC), continues to work with the national RAAC team and New Hospital Programme to establish the implications around safety going beyond 2030.

The Government has commissioned site reports for each trust, and the findings are expected to be ready this summer.

In June and July, a hospital team will be hosting a series of public sessions across the area to give a first look at what the new hospital will look like.

Details on these events will be release on www.newqeh.org.uk in the coming week.

Exact details of the funding and building size remain commercially sensitive.