A major development at Lynn’s port looks set to allow salt and animal feed to be imported through the town.

Associated British Ports (ABP) has been granted a Lawful Development Certificate by West Norfolk Council to carry out its plans at the site on the corner of Estuary Road and Edward Benefer Way.

The site where a new facility would be built is currently vacant and covers an area of just under one hectare in size, and part of it was previously used as a tank farm before closing in 2008.

The warehouse looks set to be built at Lynn’s port

The warehouse would be used for importing, handling and distributing animal feed and industrial and food grade salt.

It is set to be 4,664 square metres in size - 106m long, 44m wide and 14m high at its highest point.

It is estimated that the overall construction phase will last for 40 weeks, with a six-week lead in period.

The site where the new warehouse is expected to be constructed at Lynn's port, off Edward Benefer Way. Picture: Google Maps

A statement prepared by Adams Hendry Consulting on behalf of ABP says that the facility will initially be used for the storage of salt that is imported to the port. ABP will unload the vessels and move the salt to the warehouse.

From there, operations will be handled either by a prospective tenant or ABP. The salt will be stored in bays in the warehouse before being loaded to road tankers for transport away from the port.

The statement adds: “If the use of the facility for the import, storage and onward transportation of salt were to cease in the future, then ABP would seek to utilise the building and its surrounds for the purposes of the import and export of other goods and products through the Port of King’s Lynn.”

The borough council’s case officer said the application complies with the Town and Country Planning, and therefore recommended granting the Lawful Development Certificate.

The plans were given approval earlier this week.

Lynn’s port specialises in the handling of agribulks, timber and aggregates both at its in-dock facilities and at Riverside Quay within the River Great Ouse.