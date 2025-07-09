A major emergency services rescue operation saw four people and numerous animals plucked to safety from a sinking cruiser which ran aground in the river at Lynn yesterday.

A crew from Hunstanton RNLI was first paged just after 11.45pm on Tuesday, July 8, following reports a cabin vessel had run aground in the River Great Ouse.

Volunteers launched the hovercraft Hunstanton Flyer, which made its way to the scene and helped to secure the vessel with ropes.

Hunstanton RNLI. Picture: RNLI/ Chris Bishop

But as they made their way back to the station, the crew received a further call at around 3am to say the vessel was sinking.

They turned to scene at 3.15am and the lifeboat Spirit of West Norfolk was also launched as the situation escalated.

Two men and two women were rescued along with 15 dogs, cats, snakes and a tortoise just a short time before vessel sank by 4.15am.

A fire service vessel and the tug Ardenfast were also involved in the operation, along with police and ambulance service.

RNLI volunteers finally returned to the station just after 7am.

The crew had been called out two other separate rescues yesterday.

They were first paged at around 6pm to reports a boat with four on board had capsized off Brancaster. The lifeboat was launched but four people had already made their way safely to shore.

Then just after 9.45pm, the station launched hovercraft Hunstanton Flyer following reports of four people missing off Heacham and fortunately all had made their way safely ashore.