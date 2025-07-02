A “once-in-a-generation” project to revamp a key entrance into Lynn risks being stalled after funding for road improvements was scrapped by County Hall.

Simon Ring, deputy leader of West Norfolk Council, said he was “deeply disappointed” to learn a project to make much-needed changes to the road layout at the Southgates area had been pulled.

He says the decision this week means it risks hampering further progress on the wider project to enhance the area known for its medieval gateway, which has severe problems with traffic congestion.

A sketch of the Southgates Masterplan. Picture: West Norfolk Council

It means £10m in funding intended to make improvements in West Norfolk will be returned to the Department for Transport.

County Hall has said the project has been scrapped after the price tag ballooned to £32million.

Instead, a revised scheme costing £19.6million, focusing on a second element of the STARS (Sustainable Transport and Regeneration Scheme), will still go ahead.

That will see improvements to the town’s gyratory system – the one-way system formed by Austin Street, Blackfriars Road and Railway Road.

Mr Ring said: “This decision risks stalling progress on a transformational project that is vital to the future of our town and wider community.

“This is a once-in-a-generation opportunity to revitalise the area, enhance infrastructure, and deliver long-term economic and social benefits for both residents and businesses.

“We will explore every available route to deliver the Southgates Masterplan and ensure that this iconic gateway to King’s Lynn receives the attention and regeneration it so clearly deserves.”