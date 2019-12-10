Lynn's Hillington Square regeneration project has been named the winner in the Civic and Community category at this year’s Design and Craftmanship Awards.

A ceremony was recently held at the King’s Centre in Norwich which aims to recognise outstanding craftmanship and design on projects throughout Norfolk.

Leading partnership housing developer Lovell worked on the refurbishment of Hillington Square, which received the award for being a well-designed and successful project, with a community story and collaborative process behind it.

The refurbishment project has brought new life into 144 homes at Hillington Square, which was originally built as London overspill housing 50 years ago.

The award was presented to the team including Lovell Partnerships, Freebridge Community Housing, Fielden and Mawson architects and Rossi Long Consulting Ltd.

Simon Medler, regional managing director at Lovell, said: “This is one of many awards that Hillington Square has received for not only its high-quality design but also the positive contribution that it has brought to the local community.

“We are all extremely proud that this project has been so successful and I’d like to take this opportunity to thank the team for their dedicated and hard work which has resulted in yet another award for Hillington Square.”

The Civic and Community category is supported by national charity Civic Voice, with the award aiming to highlight examples of high-quality design as well as projects that make a positive contribution to the local area.

The Hillington Square Project will now be put forward to the Civic Voice National Design Awards in 2020.

Lovell was appointed to complete the Hillington Square refurbishment in 2013, based on its track record of delivering high-quality developments whilst focusing on the needs of residents and the wider community as well as creating employment and training opportunities for local people.

