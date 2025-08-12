A major retailer will shut its doors next month as a chain of closures is announced.

Hobbycraft is axing stores across the country, including its Lynn branch on the Hardwick retail park.

Its last day is not clear, but the brand, which sells art supplies, has confirmed that trading will stop sometime in September.

The branch will close in September. Picture: Google Maps

It comes after a “strategic review” was conducted, leading to the closure of six UK shops in total.

When the store first opened in 2020, 18 jobs were created, which will all now be lost.

Hobbycraft has been approached for further comment.