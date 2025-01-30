Regeneration plans for Devil’s Alley at Lynn’s historic riverfront will be reviewed with the community to help shape a better and more ambitious design.

The alley is a key part of wider Town Deal plans seeking to maximise the potential of the riverfront, creating more for people to see and do while respecting and preserving its unique heritage.

This design review responds directly to recent community engagement undertaken for the related Long-term Plan for Towns regeneration programme, which highlighted people’s desire for further work at the riverfront to improve it for residents, visitors and businesses.

The Devil's Alley regeneration could see the riverfront linked to the Southgates area. Picture: West Norfolk Council

As well as revisiting the design, the review will also consider the potential for the project to be broadened to include a wider area of the South Quay and connection through a riverfront corridor to the Southgates area, where further regeneration is already planned.

Vicky Etheridge, the interim chair of the Lynn Town Board, said: “Regenerating Devil’s Alley remains a priority and we all want to see on-site work start as soon as possible on a suitable scheme.

“But the most important thing is ensuring the design meets the much bolder ambitions for the riverfront being expressed by our community, because we only get to do this once and it needs to be right for King’s Lynn.

Devil's Alley at Lynn’s riverfront, where legend has it the Devil himself walked before being banished by a priest

“Working closely with residents and other stakeholders, we have the potential to plan something better, that connects more coherently with the setting and the wider riverfront regeneration, including Custom House and ultimately through to Southgates.

“We intend to get started on the review as soon as possible. Lots of exciting project development is happening for the Town Deal and we thank people for remaining patient during this important work.”

Cllr Simon Ring, West Norfolk Council’s deputy leader and cabinet member for business and culture, added: “The borough council and Town Board remain committed to progressing a suitable scheme for Devil’s Alley, including a high-quality public realm, as soon as practically possible.

“At the same time, we’re also committed to listening to residents and businesses, and working with your ideas and feedback.

“This timely review will allow us to shape, with the community and other stakeholders, a revised design for Devil’s Alley that potentially is part of a more ambitious phased scheme for the riverfront, as well as exploring further funding opportunities to help make that happen.”

Led by the borough council in partnership with the Town Board, the Town Deal programme seeks to unlock the town’s full potential, delivering new facilities for residents and supporting the local economy.

Projects include the new larger library and community hub currently taking shape on Baxter’s Plain, the revitalisation of Custom House and the restoration of St George’s Guildhall as a major centre for arts, creativity and theatre.

Later this year, the council will be moving ahead with approved plans to convert an annex to the historic former warehouse along South Quay to provide dryside facilities for leisure craft owners who moor up at the visitor pontoons, including showers, toilets, washing machines and water bottle refills.

These will be important facilities as part of the council’s work to promote ‘sail the wash’.