The A47 between Lynn and Swaffham has been shut in both directions after a serious crash this evening.

The major road is closed between the A10 near Lynn and the A1122 near Swaffham following the collision.

National Highways has said all emergency services are working at the scene, with Norfolk Police leading the response.

"Due to the nature of this incident, it is expected the road will remain closed into the early morning period," they added.

The AA Traffic Planner says the A47 is closed at Constitution Hill both ways from A1122 Swaffham Road to A10 West Winch Road (Hardwick Roundabout).