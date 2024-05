A major road has been re-opened after a lorry overturned earlier today.

The A47 between Lynn and Swaffham was closed this morning after the heavy goods vehicle had to be recovered.

It overturned and recovery was later sorted to ensure the road could be re-opened.

The A47 has been re-opened. Picture: Google Maps

Drivers faced delays of around 10 minutes - according to National Highways.

The road re-opened about an hour ago.