A main road remains closed in both directions due to a heavy goods vehicle overturning.

The A47 is closed in both directions between the Hardwick Roundabout and the A1122 near Swaffham.

It has been reported by the National Highways that the cause of the closure is an overturned lorry which is situated on the road.

The AA has reported that recovery work is in progress and it is unknown when the road will be reopened again.