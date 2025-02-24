Work to install average-speed cameras along one of the area’s busiest routes has got underway on Monday and there will be overnight road closures until November.

The aim of the £6million scheme is to make the A47 safer for road users and those living nearby and will see speed limits cut from 60pmh to 50mph and in some places to 40mph.

The initiative is designed to cut road traffic collisions as National Highways work to reduce the number of people killed or seriously injured on the strategic road network.

The safety scheme features the installation of 20 new average-speed safety cameras and associated signage along the A47 between Peterborough and Lynn.

As part of the improvements, speed limits will be permanently reduced at the following locations:

• A47 Welland Road roundabout to Oversley Lodge roundabout will change from 60mph to 50mph

• Thorney New Cut roundabout to Thorney Toll will change from 60mph to 50mph

• Thorney Toll village will change from 60mph to 40mph

• Thorney Toll to Guyhirn will change from 60mph to 50mph

• Guyhirn to Wisbech will change from 60mph to 50mph

• Shoreboat Roundabout at Tilney All Saints to Pullover roundabout will change from 60mph to 50mph

There will be a lengthy diversion in place overnight while the work is carried out

Work on the project is expected to be completed by winter. The first phase of work between Wisbech and King’s Lynn is scheduled for completion in May. This will be followed by Guyhirn to Wisbech between May and July and Peterborough to Guyhirn between July and November.

Martin Fellows, National Highways regional director for the East region, said: “Safety is, and will always be, our number one priority, and we understand how important improved safety is to those who use this route as well as those who live nearby.

“Our work has identified sections of the A47 where we believe safety improvements can be made. These changes to the speed limit aim to reduce the frequency and severity of collisions which helps keep traffic flowing and creates safer roads for everyone.”

To minimise disruption to road users the works will be carried out on weekday nights, usually between 8pm - 6am, weather permitting. Overnight closures will be in place, and drivers should allow additional time to complete their journeys.

Diversion route for the first phase of works (A47 Wisbech to Lynn)

The A47 between the Pullover roundabout and the Shoreboat roundabout. Picture: Google Maps

• During overnight closures (weekdays) between Wisbech and King’s Lynn traffic travelling eastbound on the A47 will be diverted onto A1101 at Wisbech Roundabout from now until May 1

• Follow the A1101 and A1122 to the A10 to re-join the A47 at Hardwick Roundabout.

• Traffic travelling westbound will follow the same diversion as above, but in reverse.

To carry out the work safely all laybys between Elm High Road, Wisbech, and Pullover Roundabout, Lynn, will be closed for the duration of the works.

Further details of works and diversions as the scheme progresses will be available on our dedicated East Region safety scheme page of the National Highways website.