A major scheme which will develop 300 new places at King’s Lynn Academy is under way.

Representatives from the school, Norfolk County Council, the Eastern Multi-Academy Trust and the project team gathered on site this week to celebrate construction kicking off.

The extension, which will allow for an additional 300 pupil places, means the school will be able to grow from six forms of entry each year to eight forms. Intake at Year 7 will go up from 180 pupils to 240 pupils.

Students celebrate the beginning of work to expand King's Lynn Academy. Picture: Ian Burt

The county council is funding and commissioning the expansion, and Barnes Construction has been appointed to deliver the building works.

Cllr Penny Carpenter, cabinet member for children’s services at the council, said: “Expanding King’s Lynn Academy allows us to address the growing demand for secondary school places in the west, ensuring that every child has a space in a local school where they can flourish.

“A big thank you to the staff, parents, and community members who have supported this initiative.”

The King's Lynn Academy expansion is under way. Picture: Ian Burt

Paul Shanks, chief executive officer for the Eastern Multi Academy Trust, which oversees the school, said: “Today marks an exciting milestone in KLA’s journey of growth and development.

“For several years, our academy has been oversubscribed, reflecting the strong reputation we have built within the community.

“This expansion will enable us to welcome more children who have chosen KLA as their first-choice school, while also enhancing the teaching and social spaces available to our current students.

“It represents a significant investment in ensuring every student has access to the very best facilities and opportunities.”

The King's Lynn Academy expansion will create 300 new places. Picture: Ian Burt

Designed and project managed by Norfolk Property Services, the development of the school will include a design and technology block and the expansion of the kitchen and dining hall.

There are currently more than 500 homes expected to be built in the next six years, which will increase the current catchment area of King’s Lynn Academy.

This growth means the school would not be able to accept the expected increase in pupil numbers within the current site.

Dan Mackenzie, associate director for Barnes Construction, said: “We are delighted to be appointed to this scheme, which will provide KLA with important new and refurbished facilities it can be proud of.

“The scheme is a landmark for our business as it is our first with Norfolk County Council under the current construction framework, and we look forward to working with the academy and project teams to safely deliver the expansion works in a busy, live school environment.”

Cllr Rob Colwell, who represents the area on the county council, added: “The expansion at King’s Lynn Academy is vital to ensure secondary school places for the growing population locally and anticipated future need. I look forward to seeing the new facilities open.”