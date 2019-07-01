Major shoe retailer Deichmann has closed the doors to its shop in Broad Street in Lynn town centre.

Notices appear in the window explaining that the Vancouver Quarter store is undergoing a major refit and is due to reopen for business on Thursday, August 1.

Trading ceased for the refurbishment to get under way on Saturday, June 29. Today the shelves in the shop window were all cleared of stock as work begins on the project.

Deichmann celebrated its 100th anniversary in 2013. It was founded in Germany by Heinrich Deichmann, born in 1888, who opened a cobblers’ shop and ran it with his wife Julie.

Two generations and a century later, the company has developed into Europe’s market leader. Deichmann is currently active in 26 countries with about 3,989 local shops and employs approximately 39,564 people.