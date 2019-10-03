Major supermarkets and food manufacturers have recalled a number of products due to public safety concerns.

Food shoppers are urged to check their cupboards for the products in question and return them to the relevant supermarket for a full refund.

Shops and brands include Asda, Morrisons, Tesco, Waitrose, Aldi and Piper Crisps.Take a look in the risk list below.

Aldi is one of the chains affected by the product recall (18391699)

Asda

Struik Foods is recalling Bunlimited Crispy Onions, 100g, with a best before date of June 11, 2020.

It has been recalled due to the possible presence of metal wire pieces in some packs. No other date codes are known to be affected.

Morrisons

Thomas Tucker Ltd is recalling some products because they may contain milk that is not declared on the label.

All best before dates between August 23, 2019 and February 23, 2020 of the following products have been recalled:

Morrisons Market Street Sweet Popcorn, 200g, 300g

Morrisons Market Street Salted Popcorn, 120g

Morrisons Market Street Sweet & Salted Popcorn, 200g

Morrisons Sweet Popcorn, 110g

Morrisons Salted Popcorn, 100g

Morrisons Sweet & Salted Popcorn, 100g

Tommy’s Sweet Popcorn, 150g

Tommy’s Sweet & Salted Popcorn, 125g

Tommy’s Salted Popcorn, 120g

Jordans is also recalling its Dorset Cereals Simply Oat Granola, 550g.

It was made aware of a small number of packs containing almonds, hazelnuts and cashew nuts, which are not declared on the label.

This includes products only with the date February 24, 2020 and code GCP9116.

Waitrose

Soupologie is recalling its Red 5-A-Day Soup, 600g, due to the detection of Listeria, which if consumed could risk serious illness.

The best before date affected is October 1, 2019.

Waitrose is recalling its Sour Cream and Chive Mix, 150g, because it contains wheat, which is not mentioned on the label.

It only includes those with a best before date of December 21, 2019.

Piper Crisps Ltd

Pipers Crisps Ltd is recalling two varieties of crisps because they may contain Listeria monocytogenes.

The following products have been recalled:

Anglesey Sea Salt, 20g, 40g

Best before date ­— Janurary 27-28, 2020

Code ­— L4 19252

Anglesey Sea Salt, 600g

Best before date ­— February 3-4, 2020

Code ­— L4 19259, L4 19260

Anglesey Sea Salt, 40g

Best before date ­— February 5, 2020

Code ­— L4 19261

Karnataka Black Pepper, 40g

Best before date ­— January 29, 2020

Code ­— L4 19254

Aldi

Snackrite is recalling two of its popcorn products because they may contain milk which is not declared on the packaging.

Snackrite Sweet Popcorn, 200g, and Sweet and Salted Popcorn, 200g, are the only products affected.

These products have a best before date of December 18, 2019.

Barcodes include 25405705 and 25405699