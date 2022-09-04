Several emergency crews have been called to the scene of an incident on a major Lynn road this afternoon.

A number of police and ambulance vehicles responded to the incident - believed to be a crash - and shut John Kennedy Road and part of Austin Street at around 2pm.

At 4pm, John Kennedy Road was still closed from the traffic lights near the Pearl River restaurant to those near the Lidl supermarket.

Austin Street was also shut at the junction with John Kennedy Road.

Norfolk Police has been approached for comment.