The UK’s largest independent toy retailer is set to open a new shop within a town supermarket this week.

Following an announcement in January of a new partnership, The Entertainer will soon have a new designated section within the Tesco store on Lynn’s Hardwick Industrial Estate.

This will give customers the chance to shop The Entertainer’s large range of products from leading brands such as Barbie, Lego, Hot Wheels, Peppa Pig and Paw Patrol - as well as an exclusive range of Addo toys and products from the award-winning Early Learning Centre.

The Entertainer toy shop will open in Lynn's Hardwick Tesco store tomorrow

The new shop within Tesco will officially open tomorrow (Wednesday), making it the second store the brand has in the town - with the other within the Vancouver Quarter.

Speaking last week, Rachel Willmott, regional area manager at The Entertainer, said: “We’re delighted to announce that The Entertainer Toy Shop will be launching at the Tesco King’s Lynn Hardwick store next week, which will bring some of our magic directly to families and children right in the heart of the local community.”

The opening follows the announcement in January of an extended partnership between the toy retailer and supermarket.

The Entertainer toy shop will open in Lynn's Hardwick Tesco store tomorrow

The Entertainer is due to open in more than 750 Tesco stores across the UK throughout the year and will create around 1,000 new jobs.

This comes after a year-long trial of The Entertainer in 35 of Tesco’s UK stores and a positive response from customers.

Jan Marchant, managing director of home and clothing at Tesco, said: “We’re really excited to be bringing The Entertainer to Tesco stores across the UK, introducing even more customers to the great range of toys and making it easier for customers to pick up a gift for their little ones in store.”