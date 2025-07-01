Norfolk County Council has announced a major upgrade to the pedestrian and cyclist crossing at a busy junction next month.

Work is set to be carried out on the junction which connects Wootton Road, Low Road, Grimston Road and Castle Rising Road in South Wootton.

The project, set to begin on July 23, is part of a wider initiative to improve safety and infrastructure in the area.

Safety improvements will require several closures at this key South Wootton junction. Picture: Google Maps

The existing staggered island on Wootton Road will be replaced by a modern toucan crossing, which allows both pedestrians and cyclists to cross safely.

As part of the works, the current crossing island will be doubled in size, providing more space and safety for those waiting to cross.

Additional features will include guard railings, tactile paving to aid the visually impaired, and the widening of the western footpath on Wootton Road at the junction with Low Road.

Tactile paving will also be installed at the Grimston Road crossing, further enhancing accessibility in the area.

To ensure the works can be carried out safely, Castle Rising Road will be closed for the duration of the project, with a three-way signal system managing traffic at the Low Road/Grimston Road/Wootton Road junction.

In addition, a short section of Wootton Road, between house numbers 388 and 414, will be closed to deter “rat-running”, although residents will still be able to access their properties.

The project is scheduled for completion by the end of August, subject to weather conditions.

The final phase of the project will involve overnight resurfacing works between August 22-24, to minimise disruption to daily traffic.

During this period, Wootton Road and Castle Rising Road will be closed for the first two nights, while Low Road and Grimston Road will be managed by two-way signals.

On the final night, all four arms of the junction will be closed to allow for safe resurfacing of Low Road and Grimston Road.

The council has stated that efforts will be made to limit noisy operations after 11pm, though work will continue through the night.

Signed diversion routes will be in place throughout the project, and property access will be maintained, although some delays may occur during critical parts of the works.

Christopher Steil, a highway projects designer at the council, said: “Please accept my apologies for any inconvenience and thank you for your patience.”