‘Make a resolution to respect our borough,’ urges King’s Lynn county councillor

Residents in West Norfolk are being urged to take up an environmental cause as their New Year’s resolution this year, in a bid to stop fly-tipping.

Alexandra Kemp, who represents South Lynn and Clenchwarton on Norfolk County Council, is asking members of the public to respect open spaces as their resolution as 2018 approaches.

Fly tipping problems at the River Nar

It comes following the news that several trolleys and motorbikes, among other items, have been left in the River Nar in South Lynn for almost a year after Miss Kemp reported them to the Environment Agency.

She said: “People shouldn’t be littering, I just want to ask them to treat the area with respect. It belongs to everybody, and it’s about pride in the neighbourhood.

“There’s a lovely community in South Lynn, and we need to get the rubbish cleared up.

“At the end of the day, we all end up paying for the waste’s removal through our taxes – the borough council pay £60,000 a year clearing up fly-tipping.”

Children and families often use the area, which has been subject to fly-tipping, for walks and recreation, Miss Kemp added.

“It needs to be safe. I would like everyone to make a New Year’s resolution to respect our area, and respect the River Nar, so the money can be saved and used on other things.”

Speaking to the Lynn News last week, Miss Kemp said she had reported the fly-tipped rubbish in the River Nar to the Environment Agency at the start of the year.

A spokeswoman for the agency said that they had initially advised that it would be difficult for any party to remove the waste from the river due to a potential environmental risk.

But Miss Kemp said West Norfolk Council told her the suggestion of pollution was false.

Miss Kemp met with Dale Gagen, lead officer for the Nar Ouse Regeneration Area (NORA) on West Norfolk Council, and concerned members of the public on Wednesday to discuss how the waste will be removed.

A risk assessment will have to be made before removing the waste, she said, so it may not be taken away until February or March.

“I will be pressing the borough and the Environment Agency on this,” she added.