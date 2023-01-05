West Norfolk residents are being reminded to check when their waste and recycling collections will take place following the Christmas and New Year break.

It's as the schedule for early January has been altered due to the bank holidays over the festive period.

Cllr Paul Kunes, borough council cabinet member for the environment and CO2 reduction, has also reminded residents that they can put additional recycling in any clear bag and put it out with green recycling bins for collection.

“I would also like to encourage residents to give food waste recycling a go," he added.

"Using it for just a few weeks will really show how much food waste is made each week.

"We all want to reduce our impact on the planet so please make using the food caddy your new year's resolution.”

Food waste from caddies is sent to an anaerobic digestor where the bags are stripped out, and the rotting waste then produces methane which is then burnt to produce clean electricity.

The remaining food waste is pasteurised before being used as fertiliser by farmers, reducing the need to put chemicals on the land.

Residents can put food waste into ordinary plastic bags before placing it in food caddies rather than using compostable liners.

Kitchen food waste caddies can be lined with old plastic carrier bags, bread bags, fruit and veg bags and other freezer/sandwich bags.

This will keep the caddy and outside bin clean and hygienic - and also provide an additional use for single-use plastic bags. Alternatively, caddies can be lined with newspaper.

Find out more about your collection at west-norfolk.gov.uk/yourbins

You can also dispose of any excess waste by taking it to household waste recycling centres – check norfolk.gov.uk for opening times and locations.

To report that your bin has not been emptied, visit west-norfolk.gov.uk/missedbins or call 0330 1099220.

Report this within two days after the collection was due and before 12noon on the second day.