Four West Norfolk students are making numbers count by joining an apprentice scheme with a local accountancy company.

Springwood High School leavers Freddie Burt, Evie Lane, Ella Howard and Libby Coe have all joined the King’s Lynn office of Mapus-Smith and Lemmon as trainees and are earning while they learn.

“I have chosen this option to gain both the knowledge and the experience needed for this career path while also avoiding the expense and debt of university. It gives you first-hand insight into what the career entails, meaning you fully understand the ins-and-outs of the job you are going into,” said Libby.

Pictured front, Sharon Edwards and Freddie Burt. Back from left, Libby Coe, Evie Lane and Ella Howard. Picture: Barking Dog Media/Ian Burt Photography

Libby is given a half day each week to study in the office, as are all trainees, and it often includes online lessons. She is also learning on the job and is getting used to a variety of software programmes used in the industry. Exams are taken after each section of learning is completed.

Freddie and Evie also completed their A levels last year and are looking forward to achieving their AAT (Association of Accounting Technicians) qualification at the end of their training, which takes around four years.

Freddie, 18, said he was keen to make a start on a career and the route he had chosen was ‘more suited’ to his future plans.

“You get to receive first hand on-the-job training as opposed to the more theoretical approach that university takes,” he said.

Freddie achieved A level results which could have secured him a top university place but, by taking the apprentice route, he is also saving himself thousands of pounds of potential future debt which comes with tuition fees and living away from home.

“I want to heighten my skills as much as possible and see how high I can go,” he said.

Evie decided to gain hands-on experience of a workplace rather than head to university.

She said the benefits included gaining an industry qualification while in the world of work and getting paid along the way.

“I study alongside working, with half a day of study in the office per week as well as being able to access my training programme outside of work so I can study while at home,” she said.

Ella, 20, spent a year at university before deciding it wasn’t the right path for her.

“As a result, I decided to pursue an apprenticeship, which offered a more practical, hands-on approach to learning and a clearer path towards my professional development,” she said.

The apprentice route means she can have practical experience in the workplace to build the relevant skills and knowledge which are valued by potential employers.

“My long-term goal is to become a fully qualified AAT accountant, with the possibility of eventually pursuing a chartered status,” she said.

“I would definitely recommend apprenticeships to other students, but it really depends on what you’re looking for and who you are as a person. I went to university and realised it wasn’t the right fit for me, so an apprenticeship felt like the better option. However, university works well for many people, offering a different kind of experience and opportunities.”

The company operates an in-house apprentice scheme, and it’s a system that has worked well over the years - with former Lynn Springwood pupils now partners.

Training partner Sharon Edwards said: “A good trainee is an investment in the future. By mentoring them, we not only fill immediate skills gaps but also can shape dedicated and loyal workers who grow with the company, bringing fresh ideas and innovation along the way. Once our trainees have completed their training contracts we not only gain fully qualified accountants but professionals with hands-on experience and a deep understanding of how to perform the job. They have also developed the communication skills needed to collaborate with their colleagues and clients alike.

“Our senior partner Paul Farrow and fellow partner Vikkie Ely both began their careers with training contracts after finishing Springwood High School, proving that taking on a training contract can truly take your career anywhere.”