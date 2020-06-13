Home   News   Article

Norfolk’s Drowning Prevention Forum backing national campaign

By Greg Plummer
Published: 09:00, 13 June 2020

Norfolk’s Drowning Prevention Forum, led by the county’s fire and rescue service, is backing a national campaign launched to help families stay safe in the water, both during and after lockdown.

The UK’s Drowning Prevention Charity, the Royal Life Saving Society UK (RLSS UK), is behind Drowning Prevention Week.

Due to the ongoing impact of COVID-19, the usual level of service provided by rescue and lifeguard services are not going to be possible in 2020. So personal water safety is more important than ever before.

