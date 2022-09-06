The Lynn Malayali Community has donated £801 from a food festival and sports day fundraiser towards St Martha’s Catholic Primary School in Lynn.

The money is to help with the school’s sensory garden and equipment appeal.

The Community is a group of more than 100 families from India’s Kerala state and they have lived in Lynn since early 2000, nearly all of them working at the town’s Queen Elizabeth Hospital.

Our picture shows head teacher Hayley Pink and pupils receive the cheque from Lijesh John (left) and Nimesh Mathew (right), along with other members of the Malayalee Community.

Most of their children attend St Martha’s and they saw the donation as a way of thanking the school’s dedicated staff for the excellent work they do.

