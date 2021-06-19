Man, 18, admits window damage at King's Lynn pub

A teenager from North Lynn has been sentenced for two sets of offences within four days.

Levantas Ideli broke a window at The Globe Hotel in Lynn and was then arrested for being drunk and disorderly and using threatening behaviour in the town.

The 18-year-old was back before town magistrates on Thursday, having pleaded guilty at an earlier hearing to the offences committed on April 19 and 23, 2021.

King's Lynn Magistrates Court news. (48101682)

Ideli, of St Edmundsbury Road, was given an 18-month community order with requirements of 60 days’ alcohol abstinence monitoring, a thinking skills programme and up to 15 days of rehabilitation activities.

He was ordered to pay £300 compensation to The Globe Hotel.