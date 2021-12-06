A North Lynn teenager did a runner as police tried to stop him for a chat.

Dannylee Cook, 18, was with his brother Liam, who was wanted by police for failing to attend court.

Lynn magistrates were told on Thursday that Liam was seen to pass Dannylee a quantity of cash as police approached.

As an officer tried to take hold of Dannylee’s arm, the teenager ran off.

“Officers couldn’t give chase because they were dealing with Liam Cook,” said prosecutor Monali Raleraskar.

A later search of Dannylee’s home address in Dobby Drive turned up two bags of cannabis from a shed in the back garden.

In court he pleaded guilty to possession of a class B drug and obstructing a police officer in the execution of their duty.

In interview, Dannylee told police that the wad of cash he was passed was trust fund money which his mum had given him access to.

In mitigation, solicitor Hugh Cauthery said his client suffers from mental health issues and smokes cannabis to relax and help him sleep.

“He simply ran away in order to be loyal to his brother, who’s currently on remand for possession with intent to supply,” added Mr Cauthery.

Dannylee was fined £80 for each of the two offences and was ordered to pay £105 costs plus a £34 victim surcharge.