An 18-year-old man from North Wootton has died after being involved in a crash in Greece, an inquest has heard today.

Felix Young, of Manor Road, died after sustaining chest injuries following the accident.

The teenager died on Tuesday, September 6.

A review of the inquest will take place on Wednesday, January 11.

