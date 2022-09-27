Home   News   Article

Subscribe Now

North Wootton man, 18, killed in crash in Greece, inquest told

By Lynn News Reporter
-
newsdesk@lynnnews.co.uk
Published: 13:52, 27 September 2022
 | Updated: 13:54, 27 September 2022

More news, no ads

LEARN MORE

An 18-year-old man from North Wootton has died after being involved in a crash in Greece, an inquest has heard today.

Felix Young, of Manor Road, died after sustaining chest injuries following the accident.

The teenager died on Tuesday, September 6.

A man has died after being involved in a road accident in Greece
A man has died after being involved in a road accident in Greece

A review of the inquest will take place on Wednesday, January 11.

For more information on how we can report on inquests, click here.

Inquests Kings Lynn Lynn News Reporter
This site uses cookies. By continuing to browse the site you are agreeing to our use of cookies - Learn More
AGREE