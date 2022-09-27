North Wootton man, 18, killed in crash in Greece, inquest told
Published: 13:52, 27 September 2022
| Updated: 13:54, 27 September 2022
An 18-year-old man from North Wootton has died after being involved in a crash in Greece, an inquest has heard today.
Felix Young, of Manor Road, died after sustaining chest injuries following the accident.
The teenager died on Tuesday, September 6.
A review of the inquest will take place on Wednesday, January 11.
