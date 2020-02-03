Man, 19, admits drug-driving after King's Lynn police stop

A South Wootton man has been given an interim ban after he admitted drug-driving.

Nathan Scott Roberts, 19, of Deas Road, was found to have almost twice the specified limit for a cocaine metabolite in his system when he was stopped in a Kia Rio in Winston Churchill Drive, Fairstead, Lynn, on July 6 last year.

He also pleaded guilty to possession of 27 grams of cannabis.

But he denied a third charge of possession of an offensive weapon – a seven inch kitchen knife – in a public place.

Magistrates sitting in Lynn on Thursday adjourned the case until March 17.

