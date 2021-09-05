Man, 19, admits 'unpleasant' attack at King's Lynn bus station

A vulnerable man was assaulted during a sustained and apparently unprovoked attack at Lynn's bus station.

Nigel Gray’s solicitor conceded that it was an “unpleasant incident”.

Town magistrates were told on Thursday that the victim lives in a residential home for people requiring mental health support and only has an understanding of his own basic needs.

King's Lynn Magistrates Court news. (50434615)

Gray, 19, was seen to approach him from behind and push him in the back.

“The victim has attempted to move away, all the time having his hands in his pockets,” said prosecutor Kathryn Kibrya-Dean.

“He was pursued by the defendant who was seen to push the victim into a bus stop.

“The victim carries on walking. He’s then punched in the chest and proceeds to run away from the defendant.”

Gray, of Waterlow Road, Terrington St Clement, was later arrested and interviewed.

He told officers he was “disgusted” with himself for his behaviour.

The court was told that he said: “I must’ve been drunk that day. I know him, I didn’t recognise his name.

“I nod at him and give him change. He must’ve been scared – I’m sorry.”

Gray pleaded guilty to assault on April 18.

Charlotte Winchester, mitigating, said the CCTV footage shows the attack to have lasted for about 30 seconds.

“It’s an odd incident because it looks like something must have triggered the behaviour but Mr Gray has no recollection. By his own admission he was drinking to excess at the time.”

Miss Winchester said Gray’s lifestyle was much improved since then.

He was fined £200 and ordered to pay £100 compensation to the victim, plus a £34 victim surcharge.