A man in his 20s has been charged with attempted murder after a man was stabbed in the neck in Hockwold on Thursday morning.

Police were called to the village just before 9am following reports of the incident which left a man in his 80s needing hospital treatment.

Ashley Francis, 26, of Whittington Hill, has subsequently been charged with attempted murder.

Officers said the victim – a man in his 80s – was initially taken to Lynn's Queen Elizabeth Hospital for treatment, but later transferred to Addenbrooke’s Hospital in Cambridge, where he remains.

A man in his 20s was arrested at the scene on suspicion of attempted murder and taken to Wymondham Police Investigation Centre for questioning.

Francis has been remanded into custody and is due to appear at Norwich Magistrates’ Court on Saturday morning (March 2).