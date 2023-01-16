A man has died following a collision in Wisbech yesterday, police have confirmed.

Emergency services were called to the A47 roundabout where the road meets Elm High Road at 12.50am on Sunday.

The car had been travelling towards the roundabout and the junction with the A47 when it left the carriageway and collided with a tree.

The incident happened on the roundabout at A47 in Wisbech. Picture: Google Maps

The road was closed both ways between the A1101 at Wisbech and the A17 near Lynn as police investigation work took place at the scene.

A 35-year-old man who was driving the car, an Audi S4, died at the scene.

Officers are appealing for any witnesses to the collision, anyone who saw the manner of driving or who has dash cam footage.

Anyone who can help is asked to email Norfolk Police’s Serious Collision Investigation Unit at SCIU@norfolk.police.uk or telephone 101 quoting incident number 9 of January 15.