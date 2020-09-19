A Lynn resident has been ordered to do 150 hours' unpaid work after being spotted touching himself in a town park.

Andrejs Lapsins, 39, was sitting on a bench with his flaccid penis out, town magistrates were told on Thursday.

Prosecutor Denise Holland said: "A lady saw this. She was alarmed and distressed by the whole scene."

In a statement, the witness said she used to take her seven-year-old niece to play there but now feels it's now longer a safe place.

Lapsins, of King's Yard Flats in Littleport Street, had pleaded guilty to outraging public decency by behaving in an indecent manner on April 26 at an earlier hearing.

He was unrepresented and gave no mitigation.

The unpaid work will form part of a 12-month community order to also include upto 20 rehabilitation activity requirement days. Lapsins was also ordered to pay £105 costs and £95 victim surcharge.