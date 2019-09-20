A 90-year-old man from Grimston charged with drink-driving was unable to appear in court yesterday.

Arthur James Wadlow, of The Grove, is accused of driving with excess alcohol on Grimston Road, Lynn on August 15.

He is said to have been at the wheel of a Suzuki SX4 while having 49 micrograms of alcohol in 100 millilitres of his breath; the legal limit being 35.

The crest above the entrance to King's Lynn Court in College Lane. (8155882)

However, staff at the Queen Elizabeth Hospital contacted Lynn Magistrates’ Court today to say that he wouldn’t be able to attend the scheduled hearing.

Court staff are understood to have asked for more details on Mr Wadlow’s condition to enable the Crown Prosecution Service to make a decision on how to progress the case.