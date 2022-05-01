Man abused worker during cheeseburger row in King's Lynn McDonald's branch

A drunk man verbally abused a teenaged McDonald’s employee and slung coins towards her.

It happened in Lynn’s High Street branch at about 8pm on April 8.

Lee Oliver – who doesn’t even like cheeseburgers, a court was told – had ordered and received one. He then complained and was given a refund.

McDonalds in Lynn's High Street (56380165)

Oliver was then abusive to the teenager, swore at her and threw some of the coins as she gave him his money back.

Lynn Magistrates’ Court was told on Thursday that he called her a disgusting word as he told her to pick them up if she wanted to.

Prosecutor Colette Harper said: “She felt upset by his behaviour. It scared her quite a lot.”

Oliver, 35, was later arrested in High Street where he was “stumbling around”.

The court was told that he had more than 30 previous convictions, a lot of them drink-related.

The defendant, of Gaywood Hall Drive, Gaywood, pleaded guilty to a public order offence.

Solicitor Andrew Cogan, mitigating, said: “Mr Oliver is, unfortunately for him, a chronic alcoholic.”

He said there was no suggestion the coins were thrown at the woman but the language was “pretty ripe”.

“He can’t remember why he went in there or ordered a cheeseburger – he doesn’t even like cheeseburgers,” said Mr Cogan

His client had “fallen off the wagon” after seeking help for his alcoholism, including a rehab clinic during which he had been abstinent for five months.

“Through me, he wants to give the most grovelling apology that he an for the upset he caused to the complainant,” he added.

Oliver was given a six-month conditional discharge and ordered to pay £30 compensation to the worker plus a £22 victim surcharge.