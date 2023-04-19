A man will face a trial after being accused of attacking a police officer.

Mark Cook, 51, of Edmundsbury Road, Lynn, appeared at the town's magistrates' court on Thursday where he pleaded not guilty to the charge of assault on an emergency worker.

Cook however did plead guilty to another charge of using threatening words to cause alarm or distress.

Mark Cook will face a trial at Lynn's Magistrates' Court on August 8

Due to his not guilty plea, Cook will face trial and will return to court at a later date.

Magistrates, lead by John Hare, released Cook on unconditional bail with orders to return to the same court on August 8.