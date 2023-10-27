A man has been charged with two counts of violent disorder after being arrested in Norfolk by London’s Metropolitan Police.

Callum Gibson, 27, of Wisbech, was held in custody in Lynn on Wednesday after enquiries were carried out by Met officers.

He has since appeared at Norwich Magistrates’ Court and has been remanded to appear at Southwark Crown Court on Thursday, November 23.

Callum Gibson was held in custody in Lynn following his arrest. Picture: iStock

One charge relates to violent disorder alleged to have been carried out in Piccadilly Circus on October 14, connected to a protest in central London.

The other relates to an incident alleged to have taken place outside the Honor Oak pub on a date earlier this year during another protest.