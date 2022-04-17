Man admits attacking partner at King's Lynn home

A domestic violence perpetrator has been sentenced to carry out 200 hours of unpaid work.

Marek Jacko, 43, admitted injuring his partner when he threw an ashtray but claimed it had not hit her directly.

The incident happened during a row in their home of multiple occupancy in London Road, Lynn.

King's Lynn Magistrates' Court (55697401)

Town magistrates heard on Thursday that the couple had been together for 14 years.

Prosecutor Collette Harper said: “During the argument the defendant picked up a clay ashtray and threw it at the complainant which has hit her ear. She was bleeding from the ear.

“He pulled her by the hair and threw her on to the floor.”

The victim sought refuge in a bathroom but Jacko was banging on the door, shouting: “I’ll kill you, get out of the room.”

She managed to flee to a neighbour’s and police were called.

Jacko, who pleaded guilty to the January 16 assault at an earlier hearing, appeared in custody on Thursday after breaking bail conditions not to return to the property.

He said the ashtray had smashed when it hit a door and a shard had injured his partner.

He accepted slapping her but no other prosecution claim of violence.

Solicitor Andrew Cogan said: “When shown pictures [of the injury], he said ‘I regret it, I’m remorseful.’”

Mr Cogan said the bail breach had happened after Jacko got cold sleeping on a park bench and the woman had allowed him back into the property.

He added: “He’s 43 years old and never been in trouble before.”

As well as the unpaid work, Jacko was told to do 35 days of rehabilitation activity requirements and pay £200 in costs and a victim surcharge. A 12-month restraining order was also imposed.