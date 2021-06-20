Home   News   Article

Man admits causing disturbance in King's Lynn street

By Lynn News Reporter
Published: 10:00, 20 June 2021

A South Wootton man has been handed a £446 court bill after causing a disturbance in Lynn’s popular night-time economy area.

Christopher Jolly, 37, had to be subdued with PAVA spray by police after resisting arrest.

The incident happened in Norfolk Street at about 11.20pm on May 22.

King's Lynn Magistrates' Court (48102696)
Prosecutor Denise Holland told magistrates in Lynn on Thursday that, following the arrest of one of his friends, Jolly was due to be issued with a notice directing him to leave the area and not return for 24 hours.

“He didn’t give any details to the officer and became abusive. He then resisted arrest, throwing his arms in the air. He was then sprayed with PAVA and taken to the ground,” Mrs Holland added.

Jolly, of Tyrrell Crescent, pleaded guilty to being drunk and disorderly and resisting arrest.

He was fined £307 and told to pay £139 in costs and a victim surcharge.

