Man admits damaging toddler's coat by urinating in King's Lynn bus station bin

A toddler in a pushchair was accidentally urinated upon by a man caught short at Lynn bus station.

David Bryan Summers was desperate as he waited for a bus and didn’t have time to nip to the nearby toilets, town magistrates were told yesterday.

Prosecutor Wayne Ablett described the mum pushing the 22-month-old boy in a buggy at about 10.45am on March 22.

King's Lynn Magistrates' Court (45779700)

“They walked past a litter bin just outside B&M. She saw a stream of liquid coming through the side of the bin and it went over her son’s jacket.

“To her dismay and distress she saw Mr Summers urinating and the stream had passed through the bin.

“She shouted at Mr Summers who said ‘I’m sorry, what else do you want me to say?’

“He proceeded to zip up his trousers.”

In police interview, Summers said he didn’t have time to make it to the toilets and back as he waited for a bus.

He hadn’t been aware of the child in the buggy until the woman confronted him.

Summers, of Chequers Close, Grimston, pleaded guilty to criminal damage to the £25 coat and using threatening words or behaviour.

Solicitor Charlotte Winchester, mitigating, said he wanted to apologise to all involved.

“From the heart, he’s extremely remorseful and sorry for what happened,” she added.

“He was waiting for a bus, he became extremely desperate for the toilet and felt that he didn’t have enough time to make it to the toilet.

“He relieved himself in the bin. He didn’t see the child close by.”

Miss Winchester said Summers suffered a brain injury and was in a coma for a month following a car accident in 2011.

Summers, 40, was given a six-month conditional discharge and told to pay £25 compensation to the boy’s mother. He was also ordered to pay a £22 victim surcharge.