Man admits drugs charges following King's Lynn bus station disorder

A Fakenham man behaving badly at Lynn bus station was found to have a wrap of controlled drug ketamine on him.

Magistrates heard police had been sent to the interchange following reports of someone being a nuisance, and shouting and swearing at about 4.45pm on April 29.

They found Dominic Johnson, 45, unsteady on his feet and with white powder under his nostrils and on his hands.

King's Lynn bus station. Picture: King's Lynn Police Twitter (44074565)

“I’ve got a little bit of ketamine,” he admitted to officers.

Johnson’s home address in Norwich Street was searched later the same day and cannabis and a grinder were found.

During a hearing at Lynn Magistrates’ Court yesterday, Johnson pleaded guilty to possession of six grams of ketamine and some cannabis, both class B controlled drugs.

King's Lynn Magistrates' Court (47416416)

Solicitor Hugh Cauthery said in mitigation that his client used the drugs as well as prescribed medication to cope with medical conditions.

He added: “This particular incident only came to light because he was behaving as if he was intoxicated, having missed his bus.”

Johnson was given an 18-month conditional discharge and ordered to pay £70 costs plus a £22 victim surcharge.