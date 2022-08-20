A 58-year-old Lynn man has been convicted of making 84 indecent images of children.

David Clark had the class C images – the least serious type – on two devices seized by police.

At Lynn Magistrates’ Court on Thursday, the defendant pleaded guilty to making the images on or before May 11, 2020.

The case was adjourned to October 5 for preparation of a pre-sentence report.

Clark, of All Saints’ Street, was granted unconditional bail and ordered to sign the sex offenders’ register within three days of the hearing.