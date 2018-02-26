Man admits manslaughter over death of West Norfolk man in street fight

A man accused of murdering a West Norfolk man in a street fight last summer has admitted his manslaughter.

Prosecutors chose not to pursue a murder trial over the death of 47-year-old Dean Jose after his assailant, Nathan Turner, entered a guilty plea at Chelmsford Crown Court today.

Instead, Turner, 23, of Brentwood, Essex, was remanded in custody to be sentenced on March 9.

Mr Jose suffered “catastrophic” injuries during an incident in King’s Road, Brentwood, during the early hours of August 28 last year. He died four days later.

Andrew Jackson, prosecuting, said there had been an altercation between Mr Jose’s wife and two teenage girls before a BMW car, in which Turner was a passenger, arrived at the scene.

The girls then got in before Mr Jose and Turner “came together”, the court heard.

Mr Jackson said the Crown was satisfied that Mr Jose had thrown the first punch in the fight, which subsequently spilled into the road with him falling to the ground following a kick or a blow with the knee from Turner.

He added: “In that split second or so it is accepted by the defendant that he was then no longer acting in self-defence. He accepts, at that point, he had the upper hand in the fight.

“In that split second he can be seen aiming a kick towards the head of Mr Jose who had just fallen to the ground.”

He said the kick that struck Mr Jose while he was on the ground was likely to have caused the fatal injury.

The court heard that prosecutors had consulted Mr Jose’s family about the decision not to pursue a murder charge.

Mr Jackson said the Crown accepted it had fallen short of an intention to commit grievous bodily harm.

It was also revealed that Turner was on bail for drugs offences at the time of the incident.