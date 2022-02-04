Home   News   Article

Man admits meat theft despite being barred from King's Lynn court

By Lynn News Reporter
Published: 12:07, 04 February 2022
 | Updated: 12:12, 04 February 2022

A defendant who was refused entry to Lynn Magistrates’ Court on Thursday has admitted a theft charge.

The bench was told that security staff had turned away Robin Croft due to how he presented.

However, to make progress with the case his solicitor entered a guilty plea on his behalf.

King's Lynn Magistrates Court (54417693)
Ruth Johnson said the 27-year-old was guilty of stealing various items of meat from Tesco in Gaywood on January 4.

The case was adjourned until February 24. Croft, of Spring Sedge, Gaywood, was granted conditional bail until then.

