Middleton man to face trial on police assault claim

By Lynn News Reporter
Published: 14:47, 28 January 2022
A Middleton man is to stand trial on a charge of assaulting a police officer.

Mark Watling, 36, pleaded guilty to being drunk and disorderly in a public place when he appeared before Lynn magistrates on Thursday.

It followed a disturbance at The White Horse in Gaywood on July 22 last year.

King's Lynn Magistrates' Court (54415797)
But Watling denied a second charge of assaulting an emergency worker – said to have been a bite on the ankle.

The bench accepted jurisdiction and Watling, of Walter Howes Crescent, elected for trial in the magistrates’ court.

The case was adjourned to March 22 and the defendant was granted unconditional bail to that hearing.

