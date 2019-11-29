A worried Lynn resident had two outside doors to his property kicked in during a “random act of vandalism”, town magistrates heard yesterday.

The damage was caused by a worker who was in the area to help erect temporary seating at the Adrian Flux Arena.

Lynn Magistrates’ Court was told on Thursday that drunken Liam Martin booted the doors during the incident on September 7, shouting: “Let me in, I’m going to kick your head in.”

The complainant secured the property as best he could and called police.

While Martin, 23, was kicking the second door, one of his trainers came off and was left at the property.

He pleaded guilty to charges of criminal damage, the cost of which was estimated at £1,050, and possession of a small amount of class B controlled drug, namely cannabis.

In mitigation, solicitor Andrew Cogan said Martin had been out with fellow workers and drunk a “few beers and spirits”.

He added: “He has absolutely no recollection of the events and told me ‘I have no idea what I was doing’. He believes it was possible that his drinks were spiked.

“His only memory is waking up in custody with absolutely no idea why he was there.

“It was a completely random act of vandalism.”

Martin, of Cherryfields, Gillingham, Dorset, was told to pay £500 compensation to the complainant.

For the drug offence he was fined £266 and ordered to pay £85 costs, plus a £32 victim surcharge.

An order was made for the forfeiture and destruction of the cannabis.

