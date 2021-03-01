Man admits 'rush of blood' Boxing Day theft from King's Lynn store

An impulse theft of just under £35 of goods from Tesco has landed a West Lynn man a £200 fine.

Ronald Auty walked out of a Lynn branch of the supermarket on Boxing Day 2020 with two cases of beer, milk and Coke.

Prosecutor Kate Draper said the 41-year-old was not stopped at the time but he returned the next day and was spotted by security guards. Police were then called.

King's Lynn Magistrates' Court (44511102)

Auty, of St Peter’s Road, pleaded guilty to theft when he appeared before town magistrates on Thursday.

The court was told that the last of his four previous convictions was some years ago.

In mitigation, the defendant said of the latest offence: “It was an act of weakness. I was with my son, the store was busy and I had a rush of blood to the head.

“I’ll have to take whatever punishment is coming my way. I apologise sincerely.”

Auty was also ordered to pay £34.40 compensation to Tesco, plus £139 in costs and a victim surcharge.