Magistrates handed a conditional discharge to a man who was caught twice stealing alcohol from a supermarket.

John Phipps, 44, of Silver Green, Lynn, appeared at the town's magistrates' court on Thursday, where he pleaded guilty to the two separate offences of theft from a shop.

Outlined by prosecutor Colette Harper, the court was told that on both December 16 and December 24 of last year, Phipps had stolen alcohol including a bottle of Jack Daniels.

Phipps stole bottles of alcohol from Sainsbury's on Vancouver Quarter

He re-entered the store located on the Vancouver Centre on December 28 and was detained by police in the town centre.

While shoplifting, he had removed the security tags from the bottles along with a friend.

The court was told that Phipps had a total of 41 previous convictions.

While the prosecutor laid out the case to the magistrates, Phipps began to argue in court that the security guard at Sainsbury's simply told him not to come back to the store.

His solicitor George Sorrell said in mitigation: "He's not in a good place to argue about it.

"He's supposed to accept what the court imposes, he has difficulties in life."

Magistrates gave Phipps a six-month conditional discharge and order that he paid £34 in compensation to Sainsbury's as well as paying a victim surcharge of £26.