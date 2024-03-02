A man who made multiple phone calls and sent many text messages to his ex-partner wound up in court for stalking.

Alexander Thompson, 31, of Minster Court in Lynn, appeared at the town’s magistrates’ court on Thursday where he admitted stalking without causing fear or distress.

Prosecutor Stephen Munton explained that Thompson and his ex-partner amicably broke up last year.

King's Lynn Magistrates' Court

However, between the dates of September 15 and September 26 last year, Thompson made a total of 20 calls to his ex-partner saying that they shouldn’t have broken up.

The ex-partner didn’t want any contact with Thompson so blocked his number.

He made another 15 calls to her and tried sending messages, accusing her of posting about their break-up on Facebook.

During that week, Thompson also approached the victim’s friend at Lynn’s bus station, asking if he could return some belongings.

Thompson also emailed the victim’s mother via a work email, asking to apologise to the victim and say how much he loved her.

Letters were also sent to her address.

This was reported to the police and Thompson was arrested and had a bouquet of flowers on him that he intended to give to the victim.

In mitigation, Alison Muir explained that Thompson and the victim had been dating for around five months after meeting on a dating site.

“They discovered they wanted different things, and they ended the relationship. He realised that was a mistake and wanted to resurrect that relationship,” said Ms Muir.

“He wanted to pass some gifts to her and letters showing love to her. The police got involved and he was charged, he was compliant throughout.”

Thompson was given a 12 month restraining order, with orders not to contact the victim or go to her address.

He was also fined £80 and will pay a victim surcharge of £32 and court costs of £50.