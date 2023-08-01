A man was found with a quantity of cocaine in his possession after the police were called out to his home and searched his bedroom.

Anthony Campbell, 37, of Peckover Way in South Wootton, appeared at Lynn’s Magistrates’ Court where he admitted to the offence of having a Class A drug in his possession.

Prosecutor Paul Brown said that on November 21 2022, police were called to Campbell’s home address to see to an unrelated incident.

Campbell had 0.4g of cocaine. Picture: iStock

Officers were given reason to search the defendant's bedroom and 0.4g of cocaine was found in a clear bag.

Campbell has a total of 20 previous convictions but hasn’t offended since 2017.

He was offered a police caution but didn’t comply with the agreements to carry out an awareness course, so was sent to the magistrates to be sentenced.

In mitigation, Alison Muir explained that her client never got the information to complete the course.

“The last thing he wanted to do was come to court. He has no option but to plead guilty,” said Ms Muir.

She added: “In hindsight, he should have been more proactive with getting the course sorted.”

Magistrates decided to give Campbell a 12-month conditional discharge and ordered him to pay court costs of £145 and a victim surcharge of £26.