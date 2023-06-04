A man admitted in court to sending abusive texts and emails to his ex-partner after being unable to see his child.

Daniel Manning-Coe, 34, of York Road in South Lynn, was in the town’s magistrates’ court on Thursday, where he pleaded guilty to causing harrassment without violence.

The string of messages were sent between October 30, 2022 and January 5 this year – with Manning-Coe calling his ex-partner names such as “c*ck sucker” and “cheeky c**t.”

Manning-Coe was at Lynn’s Magistrates' Court on Thursday

The messages also included threats of continously knocking on the victim’s door so that he could see his child.

Prosecutor Stephen Munton told magistrates that Manning-Coe was in a relationship with the victim for a period of time and had a child together.

“The couple had separated and rekindled in 2022, but then separated again,” he said.

The victim then reported receiving a number of emails and texts of an offensive nature, and said that they were left feeling “intimidated and anxious.”

Police linked a number of email addresses which were sending the offensive messages back to Manning-Coe, and he was subsequently arrested.

Manning-Coe had four previous convictions, with the most recent being for criminal damage in 2015.

Mitigating was George Sorrell, who said: “He expressed his regrets in police interview.

“He was concerned over the fact his ex-partner refused access to his child.

“He took advice of others and stopped sending the messages in January. I’ve given him some advice to see a family solicitor in relation to seeing his child.”

Mr Sorrell added: “It’s difficult to cope with a relationship breakdown, but he’s come to his senses and is in a much better place.

“He’s been out of trouble since 2015. He is able to think of the important things in life, like his job and his children.”

Magistrates, led by William Hush, decided to hand Manning-Coe a fine.

He was ordered to pay £700, as well as a victim surcharge of £280 and court costs of £105.