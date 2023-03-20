A man appeared in court after stealing batteries for his torch from Boots and causing criminal damage to his ex-partner's kitchen.

Jordan Edgerton, 25, of Portland Street, Lynn, admitted to the offences at the town's magistrates court on Thursday.

The case was outlined to the magistrates by prosecutor Serena Berry, who first explained the criminal damage to his ex-partner's kitchen cupboard, which dates back to August 14 2022.

Boots, High Street, King's Lynn. Picture: Google Maps

It follows a series of messages found on Edgerton's phone saying how he intended to cause the damage.

Ms Berry explained that Edgerton was left at his ex-partner's property while she was staying elsewhere when he ripped off the kitchen cupboard.

Later, on December 15 2022, he was caught in Boots on Lynn's High Street putting a pack of Duracell batteries into his torch and another pack in his pocket.

Mitigating for Edgerton was Ruth Johnson, who said that he needed batteries for his torch in order to get to work while it was still dark.

"I've challenged his thought process about stealing, why couldn't he have borrowed some from a friend? But he said that he wasn't thinking properly."

She went on to to speak about the criminal damage, and said: "He suggested in his interview that he tried to get into the drawer but it got stuck.

"It sounds like the separation of the pair is a sensible idea."

Edgerton was ordered by magistrates to pay £50 compensation for the drawer and £10 to Boots for the batteries.

He was also ordered to pay court costs of £145.